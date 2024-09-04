Poll: Donald Trump Edges Out Kamala Harris in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state of North Carolina, according to the latest East Carolina University Center for Survey Research poll.

The survey, fielded from August 26 to August 28, 2024, shows Trump edging out Harris in the key swing state by a single percentage point — 48 percent to 47 percent.

According to this particular survey, Harris has a lead among independents, garnering 47 percent support compared to Trump’s 37 percent support.

However, when it comes to the issues that are important to Americans, they appear to be Trump’s strong suits. Thirty percent of North Carolina voters identified inflation and/or the cost of living as “the most important issue in deciding their vote in the upcoming election.” It should be noted that Harris categorized Bidenomics as “good work” during her one and only sit-down interview as the Democrat candidate of choice for president. She also claimed she did not implement inflation fixes because the economy had to “recover” — another falsehood, as the economy did not need to be rescued when she took office.

Another 22 percent chose the economy as their top issue, followed by 14 percent who chose abortion, 13 percent who chose border security, four percent who chose “affordability of health care,” three percent who chose climate change, and three percent who chose violent crime or public safety.

The survey also found most, 52 percent, disapproving of President Joe Biden’s job performance — another reality that hurts Harris, as she carries his policies.

More via the survey:

Overall, 38% of registered voters in North Carolina have “a lot of confidence” that the 2024 election results will accurately reflect the votes that are cast, with another 40% reporting “some confidence” and almost one-in-five (19%) expressing “no confidence” (with 4% unsure). Voters are divided on this question along party lines, with 67% of Democrats reporting “a lot of confidence” in the results while only 9% of Republicans answered similarly. About a third of Republicans (32%) have “no confidence” in the vote count compared to only 1% of Democrats who have no confidence.

The survey was taken among 920 registered North Carolina voters and has a ± three percent margin of error.

While this particular survey shows Trump with a smaller lead, it does coincide with the overall trend of Trump — not Harris — seeing an advantage in the Tar Heel State. An On Point/Red Eagle Politics/SoCal Strategies poll released at the end of August, for example, showed Trump leading Harris by four percentage points — Trump with 50 percent support compared to Harris’s 46 percent support.