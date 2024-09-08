Rep. Ro Khanna Not a Fan of Dems Labeling Republicans as ‘Weird’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) revealed that he is not a fan of his Democratic colleagues labeling Republicans as “weird,” adding that it does not advance “American Democracy.”

During a one-on-one event with the Guardian at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday, Khanna explained that in order to “deserve victory” and win, the Democratic Party needs to “offer a vision” to bring the United States together.

WATCH — Out of Ideas? Leftist Media Spams “Weird” Label at Trump, JD Vance, RFK:

“I’m not, in candor, a fan of calling each other ‘weird’ or names, I don’t think that advanced American democracy,” Khanna explained. “I think we have to — in this country, and as a party — not just win, but deserve victory. And to deserve victory means to offer a vision that is going to bring this country together with a common purpose.”

Khanna, who is a surrogate for the Harris campaign, added that while “it’s not fashionable” to take the advice of former first lady Michelle Obama of going high when others “go low,” he feels that strategy “wins for a nation that’s hungry for some kind of new common purpose.”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported, Democrats have used the word “weird” to describe former President Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), though there is “nothing” weird about Vance:

Apparently the insult is meant to appeal to young and female voters in particular, for whom “weird” is a catch-all term for everything bad, creepy, or threatening. But there is nothing immediately “weird” or odd about Vance, save for his beard: there hasn’t been a bearded male on a presidential ticket since the late nineteenth century. The only thing unusual about Vance is his biography. Raised in working-class Appalachia, he overcame the difficult circumstances of his family life. He joined the Marines, graduated from Ohio State, and went on to Yale Law School.

WATCH — Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Rep. Khanna Criticizes Kamala’s Economic Policy:

Vance has previously stated that he is not fazed by Democrats attacking him and calling him weird.

During a rally in Montana, Trump addressed attacks from Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), in which he described Vance and Trump as “creepy” and “weird as hell.”

“No, we’re not weird,” Trump said. “We’re very solid people. We want to have strong borders. We want to have good elections.”

Trump added that he and Vance were “the opposite of weird.”