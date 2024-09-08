Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Republicans Have Become ‘the Party of the Common Man’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lifelong, die-hard Democrat, said on Sunday that the Republican Party had become “the party of the common man,” while Democrats had become the party of elites.

Kennedy recently suspended his campaign in battleground states, and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy said: “There’s been an inversion now where the Republican Party has become the party of the common man, of working people, of the middle class, and the Democratic Party has become the party of Wall Street, the Military Industrial Complex, Big Pharma, BigAg, Big Tech, the Big Banking Systems and all of what @realDonaldTrump calls the Deep State.”

He included a clip of his discussion earlier this week during a live event with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Anaheim, California.

Kennedy said that the system that Trump was up against was “an oppressive, oligarchical system — the kind of system that we fought a revolution to overthrow in 1776.”

The clip Kennedy posted concludes with “MAHA,” the acronym for “Make America Healthy Again,” his version of Trump’s famous slogan.

