Virginia Police: Illegal Alien, Freed into U.S., Kidnapped Teenage Girl

An illegal alien has been accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Manassas, Virginia, on Thursday, about eight months after he was released into the United States at the southern border.

Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera, a 23-year-old illegal alien from Peru, was arrested and charged Friday with abduction, robbery, impersonating a police officer, and petit larceny after he allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl as she was walking to her high school.

According to the Manassas Police Department, Cabrera approached the girl while she was walking to school on September 5. Cabrera, police allege, told the girl he was a police officer and then forced her into the passenger seat of his vehicle.

After driving about two miles, the girl told police she was able to escape Cabrera’s vehicle. An eyewitness saw the girl on the side of the road and stopped to help her. Police officers were then called to the scene.

Two days later, police were able to identify Cabrera as their main suspect and arrested him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since confirmed to Fox News that Cabrera is an illegal alien from Peru whom President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released into the U.S. interior.

An ICE spokesman told Fox News:

Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera is an unlawfully present 23-year-old Peruvian noncitizen. U.S. Border Patrol arrested Ramirez on Dec. 19, 2023, after he unlawfully entered the U.S. near San Luis, Arizona. [Border Patrol] issued Ramirez a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him from custody.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said the Biden-Harris administration is to blame for the alleged kidnapping.

“This horrific crime is a direct result of Kamala Harris putting her political agenda above the safety of American citizens. It’s not just negligence; it’s a betrayal,” Miyares wrote on X. “Our communities’ safety should never be sacrificed for reckless, politically driven decisions.”

Cabrera is being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center. ICE agents have placed a detainer on Cabrera, requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

