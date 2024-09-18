A new Fox News poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by just two points and within the margin of error.

Surveying 1,102 registered voters between September 13-16 with a margin of error +/- 3 percent, the poll showed that Kamala Harris improved her standing by three points since August, during which the two had the first presidential debate and there was a second assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

“Trump had a 1-point advantage last month, while Harris is ahead by 2 points today: 50 percent to 48 percent,” Fox News noted. “For reference, in July, Trump was ahead by 1 point over President Biden. Each of those differences falls within the margin of error.”

“This marks the first time Harris has hit 50% support, and the trial ballot result is identical among both registered and likely voters. That’s unsurprising given most Americans who are willing to spend time answering a political survey are also probably going to vote,” Fox News added.

As the report noted, the second assassination attempt on former president Trump happened within three-quarters of the way through the survey, so it remains unclear how that may have affected the current polling. Most significantly, the poll showed that Kamala Harris has shored up more support from Independents and Hispanics.

“Hispanics favored Trump by 6 points in August, but they go for Harris by 12 points today. Independents went for Trump by 8 points last month, but now prefer Harris by 12,” the report noted.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw said the poll bodes well for former President Trump in the Electoral College, given that Hillary Clinton bested him in the popular vote by two points in 2016.

“Our best estimates are that if Trump is within 2 points of Harris nationally then he will likely win in the Electoral College,” said Shaw. “These data showing a Trump edge in the key counties and battleground states suggest that’s probably right.”

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, another poll from Gallup showed that Trump’s approval rating has risen, while Kamala Harris has dipped since August.

“The polling suggests Trump is gaining momentum during the most pivotal months before Election Day, overcoming Harris’s so-called ‘honeymoon’ phase, which she experienced after replacing President Joe Biden atop the ticket by winning zero Democrat primary votes,” said the report.