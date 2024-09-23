Nolte: IRS Joins Dick Cheney, Putin, and Iran with Kamala Harris Endorsement

Sitting Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t get the Teamsters to back her, but the IRS is firmly behind CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar.

In a press release issued last week, the National Treasury Employees Union — a should-be-outlawed public union that represents a number of federal agencies, including the IRS — wrote that Harris has been “a strong advocate for the issues that matter most to federal employees: fair pay, paid family leave, adequate agency funding and staffing, and robust collective bargaining rights.”

Don’t you just love it when those whose salaries we pay through our tax dollars enjoy more employee benefits than we will ever see in the private sector? Yes, more of that, please.

Harris’ commitment to sign the 2024 bipartisan border bill and increase staffing so our members at Customs and Border Protection can do their jobs securing the border at the ports of entry are examples of her commitment to ensuring federal agencies are properly funded and staffed, which is one of the many reasons why all Americans should vote for Kamala Harris.

I think that what they mean is that Harris’ commitment to a border bill that will allow 5,000 illegal aliens to enter our country per day and ensure a permanent Democrat Party majority as these aliens are flown first class into swing states and given free housing, free health insurance, and a $5,000 per month stipend, is one of the many reasons Americans should vote for Kamala Harris.

Why wouldn’t the IRS love Harris? The IRS despises Republicans and, just as Obama did, she will let these bureaucrats loose on us. That phony Inflation Reduction Act (by the way, I just paid $4.00 for a dozen eggs, thankyouverymuchforthat) increased the IRS budget by $80 billion —with a “B”— over the next decade, which means we will have 87,000 more IRS agents.

Harris was the tie-breaking vote for that bill, a bill that allows the IRS to track and tax people’s tips.

Of course, now that Harris is running as a pro-gun, pro-fracking, pro-border wall, pro-tax cut, pro-Israel Republican, she now says tips should not be taxed.

Of course, Harris says a lot of things, like this:

There will be people who say to you, ‘You are out of your lane.’ They are burdened by only having the capacity to see what has always been instead of what can be. But don’t you let that burden you.

And this:

Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down. And so right now we know we still have a number of people that, that is in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated, and could be vaccinated, and we are urging them to get vaccinated because it will save their life.

The goal of the IRS is no longer to collect taxes any more than the goal of the Justice Department is to enforce the law. The whole idea is to further weaponize these institutions to terrorize everyday Americans, especially right-leaning political organizations, into silence or prison.

And so, along with endorsements from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the terrorist, America-hating, theocratic country of Iran, and Dick Cheney, Vice President Word Salad Annie has truly earned the endorsement of the IRS.

The teamsters not so much, but, yes, the IRS.

