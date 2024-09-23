Alaska Republican Nicholas Begich leads Rep. Mary Peltola (D) in the Last Frontier State’s at-large congressional district, according to a poll released on Monday.

Peltola trails Begich 40 to 44 percent, with ten percent of voters remaining undecided. This is a marked improvement for Begich from late August, when Peltola led Begich 45 to 39 percent.

“When taking Alaska’s ranked-choice redistribution methods into account, Begich maintains his lead after every recalculation scenario. If undecided voters are excluded, Begich would attain a majority on the first-choice ballot,” American Viewpoint, who conducted the poll on behalf of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), wrote.

American Viewpoint noted in a memo that Peltola’s net favorable rating has dropped from a positive rating of 24 in late August to just a two percent positive rating.

Now, according to the survey, a plurality of voters, or 44 percent, favor having a new person representing them in Congress. The poll found that a plurality of voters had a more negative view of the incumbent Democrat after seeing, reading, or hearing something about her recently.

Peltola’s at-large congressional district is one of the 37 House Democrat seats that Republicans aim to flip during the 2024 elections.

The survey noted:

In summary, the more voters learn about Peltola’s record, the less they like. Mary Peltola is taking on water despite her initial spending advantage, driven in large part by Republican ads highlighting her support for the Biden agenda and votes against Alaska’s veterans and those actively serving in uniform. If this trend continues, Nick Begich will be the next Member of Congress from Alaska.

During an interview with Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), the former NRCC chair, detailed how Republicans can expand the Republican majority.

WATCH: Rep. Tom Emmer on How Republicans Can Expand the House Majority

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News

American Viewpoint conducted the survey for the NRCC, surveying 400 likely voters between September 14 and 17. The poll has a 4.9 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.