Former President Donald Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her and President Joe Biden’s record on the border and immigration, as Harris is set to make her first visit to the southwest border in more than three years on Friday.

Trump strongly criticized Harris, who he called “the architect of this destruction” brought about by the border crisis, for suddenly planning a trip to the border in the home stretch of the election after neglecting to inspect the invasion since she went to El Paso, away from the epicenter of the crisis, in June 2021.

“Kamala Harris will be visiting the southern border that she has completely destroyed, from what I understand, tomorrow,” he said at a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “Why would she go to the border now, playing right into the hand of her opponent?”

“She’s done the worst job, probably in the history of any border, not just our border,” he went on to add. “She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border. We would merely ask, why didn’t she do it four years ago? It’s a very simple question.”

Trump then pointed out the many policy decisions of the Biden-Harris administration that brought sky-high illegal immigration, which has led to more than seven million migrants being welcomed into the United States under their watch.

“I’m here today to present you with the facts, and only the facts, about how comrade Kamala Harris willfully threw open our border, helping to virtually destroy our country,” he said.

Trump blasted the adminsitration for ending “every single Trump policy that sealed and secured the border” on Biden and Harris’s first day in office, including ending the construction of the border wall.

“She suspended all deportations, she instituted catch and release across the entire southern border, and we had catch and release also, but we released in Mexico,” Trump said. “Her catch and release was to release into the United States and never see them again.”

Trump added that Harris demanded “amnesty for all illegal aliens,” slamming her as “radical left.” Remain in Mexico is another policy Trump highlighted that the Biden-Harris administration abandoned.

“She was the border czar, she says, ‘Well, I wasn’t the border czar,’ she was,” Trump said. “Tomorrow, she’ll make a case that she ‘did a fairly good job.’ She can’t say much. You can’t justify it. She should save her airfare. She should go back to the White House and tell the president to close the border.”

“Instead, she’s going there to try and convince people that she wasn’t as bad as everybody knows she was. She was the worst in history, grossly incompetent, weak, and ineffective,” he went on to add.