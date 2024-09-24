Kamala Harris Aides Tout Planned Visit to Southern Border, First Since 2021

Top Harris campaign aides are weighing whether to send Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to visit the southern border invasion, two people briefed on the preparations told the New York Times.

Polling shows former President Donald Trump trounces Harris on immigration, a top three 2024 campaign issue.

If Harris does visit the border, it would be the first time she has inspected the invasion since 2021, when she traveled to the town of El Paso along the border without inspecting the border wall.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, migrants have swamped the border:

Authorities arrested about seven million migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under Biden, Reuters reported.

Nearly two million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

Trump has pledged to remove the illegal migrants through mass deportation, a policy supported by a majority of Americans, an Ipsos poll revealed in September.

The same poll found Trump holds a ten-point advantage over Harris (44-34 percent) on who would do a better job handling immigration.

The vast majority of voters do not support open borders, and they feel Harris holds an open borders world view, a July Harvard-Harris poll found.

The establishment media have appeared to defend Harris’s history on immigration.

The establishment media called Harris a “border czar” at least eight times since President Joe Biden charged Harris in March 2021 “to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

PolitiFact alleged Harris’s designation as the “border czar” was “mostly false” after she appeared to become the Democrats’ de facto presidential nominee, Breitbart News reported.

In turn, Axios, which reported on April 14, 2021, that Harris was “ appointed by Biden as border czar” to visit Mexico and Guatemala to address border crossings, later said it was a title she “never actually had,” and received a community note on X for that claim. Axios posted on X, “The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had.”

The “border czar” controversy comes as GovTrack took down its page ranking Harris the “most liberal senator” in 2019, as Breitbart News reported. GovTrack ranked Harris more far-left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

