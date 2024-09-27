Poll: Donald Trump Takes Commanding Lead in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, a Suffolk/USA Today survey revealed.

The survey showed Trump taking a six-point lead over Harris in the crucial battleground state, garnering 48 percent support to Harris’s 42 percent. Another one percent support Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver, and another one percent support Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Further, the survey also showed Trump edging out Harris in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, seeing a four-point edge — 47 percent to Harris’s 43 percent support. Even USA Today admits that this survey is bad news for Harris and Democrats:

Trump’s lead spells trouble for Harris, who initially saw a bump in polling in the state after she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. Biden flipped the state in 2020, winning by fewer than 11,000 votes. Trump in 2016 carried the state. Still, the poll found that 5% of those polled haven’t yet made up their minds.

Another point that bodes well for Trump and hurts Harris is the top concern of Arizona voters, which happens to be inflation and the economy — two of Trump’s strong suits.

Most consider the economic conditions in their state as either fair or poor, while only five percent describe it as “excellent.” Further, most, 52 percent, said they are worse off now than they were four years ago — a fundamental argument in favor of the Trump campaign:

It does not end there, either, as the survey also found that immigration — another strong suit for Trump and weak point for Harris — is a top concern. One in five consider it a top issue.

The survey was taken September 21-24, 2024, among 500 likely voters. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error. It comes ahead of Harris’s visit to Douglas, Arizona, where she will essentially undermine her own record on the issue of immigration.

