Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada and is down in Minnesota and New Mexico by less than 10 points, according to a recent poll.

A Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker poll conducted between September 19-22, 2024, found that 49 percent of likely voters in Nevada would vote for Trump, while 48 percent would vote for Harris.

The poll surveyed 738 likely voters in Nevada, 993 likely voters in Minnesota, and 708 likely voters in New Mexico.

In Minnesota, Harris leads with likely voters with 49 percent, while Trump received 46 percent of support.

In New Mexico, Harris received 50 percent of support from likely voters, while Trump received 44 percent of support.

The results of the poll come after a recent Noble Predictive Insights poll found that Trump and Harris were locked in a tie at 47 percent among likely voters in the state.

A KARE 11/MPR News/Minnesota Star Tribune Minnesota poll found that Minnesota voters were essentially split on their views on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), the vice presidential running mate of Harris. The poll found that 48 percent of voters in the state viewed him favorably, while 47 percent had an unfavorable view of Walz.

In another Minnesota Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll, Harris was found to be slipping in Minnesota, earning 48 percent of support, while Trump earned 43 percent of support.