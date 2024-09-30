Exclusive — Donald Trump: Kamala Harris Would ‘Decimate’ Social Security and Medicare; ‘They’re Going to Be Destroyed’ If She Wins

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that Vice President Kamala Harris would “decimate” Social Security and Medicare if she won the election, and the only way to protect those programs is to vote for him.

Asked during a nearly hour-long interview last weekend about Democrats privately sounding the alarm about Harris’s silence on Social Security and Medicare as Politico reported earlier in September, Trump sounded off, saying she avoids talking about the programs because people know her policies would destroy them.

“So she doesn’t talk at all about Social Security or Medicare because everyone knows she’s going to decimate them,” Trump told Breitbart News. “They’re going to be destroyed. There’s no way to fix it once she does that. There’s no way anybody could pay for it because she’s putting migrants in there at levels nobody has ever seen. She is destroying Social Security and Medicare. She won’t bring it up because she can’t justify it. She can’t answer the question.”

Politico reported, in the wake of the Teamsters union refusing to endorse Harris as polling of its members shows large-scale support for Trump, that Democrats are worried about Harris’s lack of focus on the issues of Social Security and Medicare. An anonymous elected Democrat in Pennsylvania is quoted by Politico saying that this Democrat is “worried about her with” seniors.

“Most of all, I just think they don’t know her,” the anonymously quoted Pennsylvania Democrat said. “She should be coming in on Medicare and Social Security like non-fucking-stop.”

Trump told Breitbart News that Harris’s essentially policy-free campaign shows a lack of substance or seriousness on major issues, including most importantly immigration and the impact it has on programs like these and on public safety. Trump again noted how unserious Harris was, too, in her interview with Oprah Winfrey recently.

“She can’t answer almost any question on almost any subject,” Trump said. “She’s destroying our country. The hardest question for her is: ‘Why have you allowed 21 million people into this country, many of them criminals and terrorists? Why have you done that?’ She could not answer the question. She couldn’t answer any question on Oprah.”

Trump also explained that the vast majority of Teamsters members are supportive of him. Trump’s support among working-class voters is at record levels for a modern Republican, per CNN’s Harry Enten:

In fact, as Breitbart News has reported, the Teamsters’ own polling shows Harris trailing Trump in all 50 states among its members—including significant leads for Trump in battleground states.

“The members are actually in revolt because they’re saying, ‘Wait a minute, Trump won with approximately 60 percent of the vote. Why haven’t we endorsed him? Why haven’t we endorsed Trump?’ Her number was down in the 30s,” Trump said. “They don’t know who she is or where she is. I watched the Oprah show and every answer was an embarrassment. It was almost like she has a very small reel of answers and she just uses them no matter what question is asked. If she meets with President Xi or with Putin or all these people, this country is going to be destroyed. If she wins and has to meet with these people, they will never have been so lucky.”

When Breitbart News pointed out to Trump a previous story this outlet published that recounted how Harris’s answers to three different questions about the Israeli war in Gaza in three different settings were nearly identical and robotic, Trump laughed and said: “She’s got no vocabulary. It’s unbelievable if you look at it.”

Trump also said Harris’s appearance on Oprah was “the weirdest” thing he has seen recently, and reiterated he thinks Harris has “something wrong with her.”

“I actually think there’s something wrong with her, and we can’t take a chance,” Trump said. “We’ve gone through four years of that and she and everybody else lied about his cognitive health. We cannot have four more years of that.”

Trump of course would later, while at a campaign event this weekend in Wisconsin, note that while Biden became impaired mentally, “Kamala was born that way.”