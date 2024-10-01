Poll: Donald Trump and Rick Scott Lead Democrat Challengers Among Florida’s Hispanic Voters

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) each lead their respective Democrat opponents with Florida’s Hispanic voters, according to a Telemundo poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and released Tuesday.

The survey, which polled 625 registered Hispanic voters, showed Trump leading Kamala Harris with a seven-point advantage among Hispanic voters statewide, garnering 48 percent support to Harris’s 41 percent. Another seven percent remain undecided, and four percent said “other.”

Trump’s support among Cuban-Americans, specifically, is even greater, as he sees a massive 33-point advantage, leading with 61 percent support to Harris’s 38 percent.

Further, the survey found Trump sees a strong regional advantage in the southeast portion of the state, while Harris edges him out in central Florida: “Hispanic voters in southeast Florida support Trump over Harris 53% to 38%, while those in central Florida support Harris 45% to Trump’s 39%. The Tampa Bay area supports Harris over Trump 48% to 43%.”

Both the economy and immigration were seen as top issues, and Trump has the clear advantage among Hispanic voters when it comes to the economy, as most, 51 percent, said they would trust the former president more to handle that issue, compared to 41 percent who said Harris. Trump also sees a 17-point advantage on the issue of immigration.

The survey also briefly looked at the Senate race between Scott and his Democrat challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Again, the Republican sees the advantage among Hispanic voters, leading with 48 percent to Mucarsel-Powell’s 37 percent. Another 13 percent remain undecided.

The survey was taken September 23-25, 2024, and it has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

That reality coincides with desperate Senate Democrats dumping millions of dollars into the Senate races in both Texas and Florida, as they are viewed as some of the only competitive races.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye detailed:

In a cycle where the map overwhelmingly advantages Republicans and numerous Democrat incumbents are scrambling to keep their seats, Cruz and Scott are seen as the only Republican incumbents running relatively competitive races. … Republicans are skeptical the strategy will work – and rejoicing that Schumer’s strategy demonstrates his pessimism in other races. “If national Democrats decide to spend in Florida, Rick Scott will spend more,” a person close to Scott told Politico. “Chuck Schumer has been through this before. If he wants to sacrifice Bob Casey and Sherrod Brown on a doomed Florida strategy, he’s welcome to try.”

This also comes as Democrats largely write off Florida as a true battleground state this election cycle, as Trump continues to lead Harris and Sunshine State Republicans boast of a one million-plus voter registration advantage over Democrats.