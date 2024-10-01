Poll: Trump Edges out Harris in Four Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in four key battleground states, an InsiderAdvantage survey shows.

The surveys, each taken September 29-30, examined the race in what it dubbed the “Sunbelt States” — Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia.

In Arizona, Trump sees a one-point advantage, leading Harris with 49 percent support to her 48 percent support. Another two percent are undecided, and one percent said “other.” That lead, of course, is within the survey’s +/- 3 percent margin of error.

In Nevada, Trump also sees a one-point advantage, leading Harris with 49 percent support to Harris’s 48 percent support. Once again, that lead is within the survey’s +/- 3.52 percent margin of error. Like Arizona, two percent remain undecided in Nevada, and one percent said “other.”

While Trump garnered 50 percent support in North Carolina, once again, just one point separates him from Harris, who sees 49 percent support — well within the survey’s +/- 3.7 percent margin of error.

The race is even tighter in Georgia, where Trump and Harris are tied with 48 percent support each. Another three percent remain undecided, and one percent said “other.”

InsiderAdvantage Pollster Matt Towery said in a statement that there are signs of Trump “gaining momentum in each of the states we surveyed where he led and potentially even in Georgia, where the race is tied.”

“Our surveys contain only the horserace and demographics, but we added a question following a response to the horserace which asks respondents how they believe ‘the majority’ of their neighbors will vote,” he said, explaining that it has become a reliable marker in measuring other races.

“In each state the response to ‘the neighbors’ question expanded Trump’s lead well beyond the margin of error,” he noted, emphasizing that these are still tight races.

The survey comes as the race enters its final month and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gears up for a debate against Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). It also comes as Harris faces scrutiny for her response — or lack thereof — to Hurricane Helene, which has destroyed areas inland including in Georgia and North Carolina.

On Monday, Trump showed up to Valdosta, Georgia, providing relief items for those devastated by the massive storm.

WATCH — Donald Trump Leads Moment of Silence for Lives Lost from Hurricane Helene

Donald J Trump

“Thank you for the President, who has taken time to come and to see it for himself, to shake hands, to encourage and to smile on the faces of people that have been hurt and devastated by this storm,” Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, prayed.

“Father, we ask for help. Father, we pray that, as we come to this election, that your will be done. And so Father, we pray for the President: Strengthen him. Protect him. Father, we thank you, and it’s in Jesus’ name we pray this prayer. Amen,” he added.