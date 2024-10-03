Pete Buttigieg Skewered for Telling Drone Pilots to Stay Away from Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting skewered on social media for releasing a message asking drone pilots to no longer fly their drones “near or around rescue and recovery efforts” for Hurricane Helene victims.

” Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in an X post.

“Interfering with emergency response operations impacts search and rescue operations on the ground,” it continued, sharing a video of Buttigieg repeating this sentiment.

“Our goal is to make sure that funding is no obstacle to very quickly getting people the relief that they need and deserve,” he said.

“There’s also some safety issues that come up, for example, temporary flight restrictions to make sure that the airspace is clear for any flights or drone activity that that might be involved in helping to allow those emergency responders to do their job,” he added:

That call was met with plenty of criticism, particularly in light of the Biden-Harris administration’s lackluster response, prompting individuals to send assistance directly to their fellow Americans.

Needless to say, feedback on that demand was not good for the Harris administration.

“Hey loser, too late, real Americans started the rescue effort days ago, so pathetic,” one X user pointed out as another added, “You would think more eyes in the sky would be a good thing when there are people that need to be rescued but what do i [sic] know.”

Others said the government’s call is part of a “coverup,” while others emphasized that “government personnel are hampering private relief efforts while failing to provide significant, effective relief effort.”

“Government personnel should not interfere with private efforts,” that individual added.

This call from the Biden-Harris administration follows Vice President Kamala Harris coming under fire after opting to party with celebrities in Los Angeles at a glitzy fundraiser following Hurricane Helene.

As Breitbart News reported:

“Oh, it’s good to be home!” Kamala Harris reportedly exclaimed to the crowd gathered for a Harris-Walz fundraiser at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Her prioritization of Hollywood stars over the millions victims of Hurricane Helene has resulted in a negative news cycle for her campaign. Former President Donald Trump is set to visit storm-ravaged parts of Georgia on Monday and will assist with the distribution of relief aid.

Notably, it was former President Donald Trump who quickly traveled to Valdosta, Georgia, delivering relief items and previewing more for victims of the storm in North Carolina.

