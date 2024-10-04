Exclusive: Heroic Butler Residents Recall Shielding Trump Supporters Inside Pizzeria After Attempt on His Life

Two heroic Butler, Pennsylvania, residents recalled the chaos that unfolded on July 13 as they helped shield Trump supporters inside a pizzeria after the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.

Butler residents Sandra Miller and Steve Profozich were in a pizzeria across the street from the AGR building the day of the assassination attempt against Trump, which took the life of one Trump supporter, Corey Comperatore, and injured two others.

“It’s like … is he dead? Is he just shot, injured — what?” Miller said during an interview with Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo, recalling the chaos after shots were fired. “And then the people started running down the street.”

“And then, you know, they ran into this building and stuff,” she said, noting that police shut them down at 7:00 o’clock that night.

Profozich said people did not know if Trump was shot or killed and sought shelter in the pizzeria.

“Nobody knew nothing. They’re running down. The first reaction,” he continued, explaining that they got kids inside the building because they did not know where the shooter was.

“You don’t know what’s going on. So we were pulling the people in. There’s a couple people fell, older people, they’re getting water, getting medical attention. And then basically all the cops came around and shut everything down and told us to leave,” he said. “And they shut it down for like days. So hopefully we have a peaceful one this time. But we hope. We pray.”

Profozich said they had the people get behind all the machinery in the kitchen “in case” someone started shooting into the building.

“At least we can have some safety for somebody. Get them out of — get them out of the view of the gunshots,” he said.

Miller said the people seeking shelter were “just scared running because, you know, they, first thing they told them was get down. The next thing they told them was get out.”

“So the people just running to get out of there, and a lot of people, some parked here. I mean, they were parked everywhere, up and down the road, you know, and then they walked from their cars up to there, and they were running back to their cars just to get away from all that,” she recalled.

When asked by Breitbart News what they would say to Trump if they had the chance, Profozich said, “We need you back. We need you back now.”

“Not yesterday, not next week, not last year. If we don’t get Trump back, I do believe that we’re going to be in World War Three here shortly,” he said, as Miller added, “Just God bless him.”

Trump will make his triumphant return to Butler on Saturday.