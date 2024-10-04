Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the hurricane devastation in North Carolina on Saturday.

Critics mocked Harris earlier this week for posting a photo in which she was apparently surveying the damage on a plane.

“I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene,” the vice president said, posting a photo Sunday night of her allegedly working on storm relief:

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!” former President Donald Trump said on X.

“This is the most VEEP-like photo ever — pretending to be on a phone call but forgetting to plug in the antiquated earphones while pretending to write on a blank piece of paper instead of actually doing anything,” conservative journalist Mollie Hemingway pointed out.

Days after the criticism, Harris announced she will inspect the devastation on the ground, though it is unclear where she might visit.

Harris will “survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene and receive an on-the-ground briefing about the continued recovery efforts that are occurring in communities across the state,” a White House official said.

“The vice president will also provide updates on federal actions that are being taken to support emergency response and recovery efforts in North Carolina and other states throughout the southeast,” the official added.

Hurricane Helene killed over 200 people throughout the Southeast and many more hundreds are missing. More than one million remain without power.

Harris announced only $750 in aid for the Hurricane victims, days after she and Biden announced $8 billion in a new installment of aid for Ukraine.

