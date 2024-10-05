NPR Poll: Mainstream Voters Favor Deporting ‘All’ Illegal Migrants by Six in Ten

Almost two-thirds of registered voters agree that all illegal migrants should be deported, according to a Marist poll of 1,628 adults conducted for the pro-migration National Public Radio network.

The 59 percent mainstream voters who say “all … should be deported” includes 30 percent who “strongly agree” and 29 percent who “agree.” Only 14 percent — or one in seven people — “strongly disagree.”

The Marist poll for the left-wing NPR matches recent polls by YouGov and Harvard-Harris which show majority support for enforcing the nation’s existing laws that protect American strivers and families from employers who cheat by hiring cheap foreign labor.

The Marist poll also reveals a 15-point shift from March 2024, when just 51 percent supported and 47 percent opposed, a policy of deporting all illegal migrants.

For decades, the federal government has grown the population of illegal immigrants to at least 15 million people — and potentially, 35 million.

The poll results show broad and mainstream support for deporting all illegals in many demographic groups. For example, “all” deportations are backed by 60 percent of whites, 53 percent of blacks, 57 percent of Latinos, 56 percent of people under 30, and 57 percent of people older than 60.

The biggest gap in the poll, however, is a class divide between the ordinary Americans who suffer from migration and the college graduates who gain from cheap and submissive service labor, such as gardeners, cooks, cleaners, construction crews, and delivery drivers.

For example, 70 percent of white voters who did not go to college support deportations, but only 48 percent of white college graduates support deportations. That is a 22-point gap, which is far wider than the three-point gap between whites and Latinos.

On the flip side, there is a 12-point gap between the nine percent of non-college whites who strongly oppose enforcement and the 21 percent opposition among white college graduates.

The lopsided college-grad support for migration persists, even though college graduates have been hit very hard by the airport inflow of legal, illegal, and temporary white-collar migrants. For example, white-collar migrants have quietly pushed millions of U.S. graduates out of careers, housing, and family prosperity.

Few U.S. journalists have the workplace power to describe the massive economic hit to their class peers. But on October 3, Bloomberg News described the government-created side door in the border that allows foreign graduates to take well-paying careers in Fortune 500 companies from American graduates by enrolling in low-grade U.S. colleges to get work permits, and eventually, H-1B visas.

One Pakistani engineer who used the side door told Bloomberg that his fellow foreign students “had amazing jobs, working for amazing companies, and they just wanted to buy more time [on their work permits].”

The ideological support for migration among U.S. college graduates is boosted by progressive education courses in universities and media-imposed civic pressure, especially via social media and entertainment channels. Many of those college graduate voters now disdain ordinary Americans — partly because they support Donald Trump — and cluster in the Democratic Party.

Their dominance in the Democratic Party ensures that only 32 percent of all Democrats favor deportations, while 29 percent “strongly” disagree, according to the poll.

In contrast, non-college workers cluster in the GOP, ensuring that 89 percent of Republicans want “all” to be deported, and just two percent of GOP supporters strongly disagree.

However, elections are won and lost by the shifting opinions among independent voters — and they also support deportations. Twenty-six percent of that demographic strongly supports deportations, while 10 percent strongly oppose deportations.

Both President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance are wooing swing voters by talking up the impact of migration on crime, housing, and wages. Sending illegals home “will be really good for our workers who just want to earn a fair wage for doing a good day’s work,” Vance said during the vice presidential debate.

However, the federal policy of extracting workers, consumers, and renters from poor countries also steers enormous wealth to national and local elites, such as major investors on Wall Street and business owners in Springfield, OH, and Charleroi, PA.

The profits from migration buy political cover for white-collar progressives who want to import millions of migrants under the guise of “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

That progressive goal was described by Barack Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention: “No nation, no society has ever tried to build a democracy as big and as diverse as ours before, one that includes people that, over decades, have come from every corner of the globe … The rest of the world is watching to see if we can actually pull this off.”