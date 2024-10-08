Vice President Kamala Harris is “not ready for prime time,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said on Breitbart News Daily on Monday in the wake of Harris promising assistance to the people of Lebanon while U.S. citizens continue to suffer in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there,” Harris posted on X over the weekend, all while hurricane recovery efforts continue in the south east from a storm that claimed at least 227 souls.

“To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict,” she continued.

“This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million,” she continued, making that remark in the wake of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stating last week that FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the remainder of hurricane season.

Host Mike Slater asked Emmer about that tone deaf comment, and the congressman said it is clear that Harris is ill-equipped.

“Well, it’s the problem they have with their radical left-wing base. And quite frankly, Mike, Kamala Harris is not ready for prime time,” he said.

“She shows a lack of intellectual ability on a regular basis with stuff like this, and I think you’re being kind to her when you say she’s just tone deaf,” he continued.

“I think it’s a lot deeper than that. It’s why she’s not ready for the White House, and that’s why people are going to elect Donald Trump within the next month,” he predicted, pointing out that Harris has been in the White House alongside President Biden for the past three and a half years.

“She’s not ready for it, and she can’t prove anything. She’s been there for four years, Mike, and look what’s happened — 20% inflation, I think you know, the way the government measures it, that might actually be low, you know, your groceries up by almost 30 to 40 percent, and the list goes on and on,” he said.

“Our borders been wide open. You got all of these illegals coming across the southern border. And I would argue, got a problem on the north border too, but not quite as publicized as the south. And then the fires all around the globe, which she is directly responsible for with ridiculous tweets like that,” he continued.

“It is a time for choosing, Mike. It’s not a time for equivocating and playing politics on an issue of such great importance. The attack on Israel is not just an attack on Israel, it’s an attack on Western Civilization and these inept boobs in the White House, just they don’t get it,” Emmer added. “So it’s time for a change.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.