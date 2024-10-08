A migrant accused of murdering a man in Mobile County, Alabama, in August has had the charges against him dropped, a judge citing a “lack of evidence” in the case.

Paublo Maldonado, a migrant with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer lodged against him, was arrested and charged with murder after Juan Acuna was found on August 25 in the middle of a road nearly decapitated and with multiple stab wounds .

Acuna died of his injuries at a nearby hospital and a machete was recovered by police.

Maldonado became the prime suspect after his ex-wife, who was dating Acuna at the time of the murder, gave a statement to police officers, and a truck resembling his was seen on surveillance footage.

Officers, though, could not read the license plate of the truck.

Late last week, a Mobile County judge dismissed the murder charge against Maldonado, citing “no probable cause due to a lack of evidence.” The day after the charges were dropped, Maldonado was released from jail despite the ICE detainer against him.

