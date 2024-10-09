Sexual predators are not permitted to stay at shelters, at least in Flagler County, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced Wednesday as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton.

“Anyone that comes in will be checked to make sure that they are not a fugitive and not wanted, not a sex offender,” Staly said during a press conference.

“If you are designated under Florida law as a sex predator and you need shelter, you need to go to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. That’s the county jail on Justice Lane, and we will accommodate you in the lobby of that building,” he continued. “You’ve probably seen it before, I would guess.”

Flagler County is among east coast counties in Florida that have a mandatory evacuation order in certain areas, as well as for those who live in mobile homes or RVs.

Other evacuations in that area include:

The entire island from the St Johns County Line to the Volusia County Line

Marineland through Flagler Beach

Mainland Communities

Only the following communities in Southeast Flagler County

Only the following communities in Northeast/Central Flagler County

Only the following communities in West and Southwest Flagler County

Properties in Flagler Estates and off of Methvin Road

Properties off of Strickland Road, including those on Shedd Ln, Natalies Ln, Dylan Trl, Boice Ln, Lola Ln, Wasick Ln, and Carter Trl

Properties directly bordering Crescent Lake and the following neighborhoods in the Dead Lake area: Bull Creek Campground, Park Place Ave, Canham St, Cheryl Elaine Dr, Leissa Ct, Johnny Ct, and Matt Ct.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Hurricane Milton approaching the west coast of Florida with expected landfall Wednesday night. The NHC ticked the track a bit north.

The NHC is warning of the risk of strong tornadoes throughout the southern and central areas of the state, as well as heavy rainfall across the state through Thursday.

