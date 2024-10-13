Video: Self-Proclaimed Hunter, Tim Walz, Struggles To Load a Shotgun

Video that has quickly become ubiquitous on social media shows Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz struggling to load a shotgun.

Walz is a self-proclaimed hunter.

In the video, he awkwardly hunches over while trying to load the gun and says, “It never fits quit right.”

During the struggle someone off camera asks, “Governor, what kind of gun is it?”

He responds, indicating it s a Beretta A400, which is a semiautomatic firearm.

Walz has repeatedly used time on the campaign trail to remind voters that he is a hunter. He also reminds them he supports an “assault weapons” ban, which means he supports legislation that would ban America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15.

On October 3, 2024, Breitbart News reported Walz bragging about his relationship with gun control activist David Hogg.

Walz said, “David Hogg is a good friend of mine.”

