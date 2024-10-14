Poll: Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris Among Independents

Independents are leaning toward former President Donald Trump rather than Vice President Kamala Harris, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “In November 2024, who do you plan to vote for in the presidential election?”

Across the board, the survey shows Harris with a three-point edge — 47 percent to Trump’s 44 percent support. However, Trump has regained the lead among independents, as they now support him by a two-point margin, garnering 40 percent support to Harris’s 38 percent support.

The survey also asked respondents who they would prefer to have as president, and once again, Trump has the edge among independents. Forty-two percent said they would prefer Trump, compared to 40 percent who said Harris.

However, when asked who they believe will win the presidential election — regardless of who they prefer — independents are tied, with 32 percent believing Harris will win and 32 percent believing Trump will win. Another 36 percent remain unsure.

Across the board on that question, voters are split, as 38 percent said Harris will win and 38 percent said Trump will win. About a quarter, 24 percent, remain unsure. Republicans also remain slightly more confident than Democrats, as 76 percent believe Trump will win compared to 73 percent of Democrats who believe Harris will win.

The survey was taken October 6-7, among 1,604 registered voters. It coincides with reports of private campaign polling for Harris spelling major trouble for the Democrat.

As Breitbart News detailed:

While highlighting key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, where Harris’s polling deteriorated, Halperin explained that the Wall Street Journal reported that Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) campaign shared negative polling with the paper, indicating broader implications for Democratic candidates in Senate races linked to Harris’s performance.

It also coincides with recent polling from Quinnipiac, showing Trump leading Harris in the key swing state of Wisconsin by two percentage points.