Former President Donald Trump called for the Secret Service to open the doors to let in air at his town hall event after two people fainted.

During the town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Monday night, Trump was answering a question about how he would “handle the deportation of criminals” if elected when people could be heard screaming for a medic. The incident came after another person had fainted.

“Turn the AC on; it’s steaming in here!” one person could be heard saying.

Trump could be heard telling Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) to tell the Secret Service to “open the door” or turn on the air.

Moments later, Trump was seen getting up from his seat and walking over to the edge of the stage where he later asked the Secret Service agents to “open the door.”

“I wish we could open those doors to outside,” Trump said.

After Trump said this, people in the crowd could be heard screaming, “Open the doors!”

“For security reasons, they can’t, but you know what? I said, just open them because anybody comes through those doors, you know what’s going to happen to them,” Trump said after talking to Secret Service agents.

Noem later confirmed that the woman who had fainted was “on her feet” and continued to encourage people in the crowd who had a chair to be seated.

Trump added that the Secret Service would “try and get those doors open.”

“I don’t know whose building this is, but if they had air conditioning — do you see any air conditioning?” Trump added.

“They probably can’t afford it, sir, in this economy,” Noem joked. ”

“That’s right, they don’t want to give us air conditioning. It’s too expensive. It costs too much,” Trump added, before asking, “Would anybody else like to faint?”

Trump continued to suggest that they make the town hall a “musical fest.”

People took to social media to respond to Trump playing music during the remainder of the town hall event.

“After two people fainted at Trump’s Oak town hall, he turned it into a concert-we’re just listening to music and rocking out with the GOAT,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“WOW! Trump is now jamming out to ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ the song talking about how Americans are suffering while politicians in DC are thriving,” another person wrote.

“President Trump completed an awesome town hall in PA, but the guests weren’t ready to leave,” another person wrote. “So, DJ DJT fired up the mixers and played a set. Winning energy.”