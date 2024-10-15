Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris as being the “worst candidate to ever run for president” and noted that she “can’t even answer the easiest questions.”

In a video on X posted on Sunday, Portnoy revealed that he was “so fed up with politics” that he just needed to rant and “let steam off.” Portnoy noted that while Harris has campaigned to be the “candidate for change,” she has been asked during several interviews how she would be different from President Joe Biden, adding that “she cannot answer” the question.

Portnoy pointed out that there was “a reason” when Harris ran for president in 2020, “She didn’t get one vote. She dropped out before the primaries.”

“Every once in a while I get so fed up with politics, I gotta do a rant and just let steam off,” Portnoy explained. “I try not to, but I’ve hit the boiling point. And, it’s the gaslighting that the left is doing with Kamala Harris, making it sound like she’s some great, groundbreaking candidate. She is the worst candidate to ever run for president ever.”

“There’s two people voting in this election, either you’re voting for Donald Trump, you like Donald Trump or you hate Donald Trump and you’re voting against him,” Portnoy continued.

Portnoy explained that what pushed him “over the edge” was watching Harris at a rally “last week” where she spoke about turning the page in the United States and how it was “time for a new way forward,” adding that he saw another rally where she shared “the same message.”

“What put this over the edge for me, last week, I’m watching her at a campaign rally, and she’s up there being like, ‘We need to turn the page in America, it’s time for a new way forward, and I’m your candidate for change,'” Portnoy said, adding that he watched her at a rally on Sunday. “It’s the same message again. Time to turn the page. We need a new generation of leadership.”

“This is the sitting vice president of the United States currently saying she’s the candidate for change,” Portnoy continued. “Okay, fine, and by the way, she has to, because I think 90 percent of Americans left or right are going to be like, ‘The last four years under Biden not great.'”

Portnoy pointed out that the world was currently a disaster, and referenced the Biden-Harris administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and how the “Middle East is basically in flames.”

“Then on the homeland, inflation out of control, people burning American flags in the street, the defund the police, law and order doesn’t seem to matter anymore,” Portnoy continued.

Portnoy added that while Harris has called for change, “When she’s on her media tour — last week, friendly interviews,” on programs such as CBS’s Late Show, with host Stephen Colbert, and The View, Harris has been “asked the most simplest questions.”

“‘Hey, Kamala how are you different from Joe Biden? What will be different since you are the sitting vice president of the United States now and you are out saying you’re the candidate for change?’ She cannot answer it, she can’t answer it. She literally is saying, ‘Oh, I’ve pretty much been in every big decision. I’m the same as Joe Biden. I agree with him on everything,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy’s words come after Harris said during an interview on The View that there was “not a thing” that came to mind that she would do differently from Biden.