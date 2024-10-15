A female high school student in Maine reportedly suffered a concussion and was left with vision impairment after a male student who identifies as female assaulted and bit her.

A male student, who identifies as transgender and recently started taking estrogen injections, assaulted a female classmate earlier this month at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, Maine, according to a report by Maine Wire.

Video footage of showing a portion of the attack surfaced on social media.

Watch Below:

The male transgender-identifying student was the subject of a previous incident at Ellsworth High School in Ellsworth, Maine, citing a where he was allowed to use the girls’ restrooms, the outlet noted, citing a February report by the Ellsworth American.

Earlier this year, about 20 Ellsworth High School students reportedly protested the male student, claiming he peered at girls through the restroom stalls.

As for the recent incident at Mount Desert Island High School, the victim’s mother told Maine Wire the attacker bit her daughter and began “chewing on her eye” and “was growling.”

“He’s grabbing handfuls of hair and smashing her head off the pavement. All the while the teachers, the principal is crouched down next to them,” she said. “The whole time, she’s just screaming for help, crying and screaming, ‘somebody help.’ And nobody helped her. The principal sat there and screamed at them instead of helping.”

The victim’s mother added that her daughter told her, “I really thought I was going to die. I thought that was it. I thought I was never going to see you again.”

“And that’s probably the hardest thing to hear,” the mother said. “That really haunts me.”

Mount Desert Island High School Principal Matthew K. Haney, the man wearing a green jacket in the video, reportedly failed to respond to a media inquiry from Maine Wire regarding the attack, and then deleted his X account.

“If it had not been for that bus driver, he was able to grab [the male student’s] hand, and that’s the only reason that, probably that my daughter’s alive right now,” the victim’s mother told the outlet.

The victim’s parents added that they believe the bus driver is a retired former police officer, and that the school is investigating him for breaking up the attack.

Mike Zboray, the superintendent of MDIRSS/AOS#91 — which includes Mount Desert Island High School — told Maine Wire that the bus driver has not been placed on leave but declined to comment on whether or not there is an investigation into his conduct.

Zboray released the following statement:

As you are aware, a fight occurred in front of MDIHS Friday morning. Due to privacy concerns and confidentiality requirements, I cannot legally share more about the incident or anyone involved. However, I assure you that school officials are taking the matter seriously and are handling it in accordance with our policies and procedures. Every student altercation is different, and administrative staff are trained to intervene by utilizing a range of de-escalation strategies from verbal cues to physical restraint (as a last resort, per Maine law). Every situation provides an opportunity to learn, for both students and staff, and we are always working to improve how we protect all students and staff. I trust our staff to follow their training and use their judgment in the best interests of those involved in these difficult situations. I will also share that there are some untrue rumors connected to this event. One stated that the bus driver was on leave, which is untrue. Another accusation is that administrative staff bribed students with community service and sent a mass email to students to delete the video. Those are also untrue.

Meanwhile, both the attacker and the victim were reportedly suspended from school.

The victim’s parents say they plan to take legal action against the attacker, the school district, and Principal Haney. They also said their daughter has suffered a concussion and vision damage as a result of the assault.

The victim will reportedly need a CAT scan on her skull to see if her vision impairment is the result of an orbital bone fracture.

“We send our children to school in hopes that, of course, something like this would never happen, but that if I did, that, somebody — anybody — any of these fucking teachers that are trained, you know, they go through all these fucking trainings for what? To not use them?” the victim’s mother said.

