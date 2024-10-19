Radio Host Dave Ramsey Endorses Donald Trump: ‘You Can’t Cancel Me’

Popular finance expert and radio personality Dave Ramsey has endorsed former President Donald Trump to his millions of listeners, saying, “You can’t cancel me.”

Ramsey, the owner and CEO of financial consulting firm Ramsey Solutions and host of the Ramsey Show — the second-most listened to American radio talk show under Sean Hannity’s — said the choice between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris was easy:

“I’m looking at ideas and which ideas land on which side of the aisle. Where am I most likely going to get a tax policy I like? An immigration policy I like, a foreign policy I like. Where am I most likely to get a gun policy I like? A climate change policy I like?” he said. “A woke policy I like, that I agree with. Where am I most likely to get that?”

“I can check those boxes very clearly, very quickly, on these two candidates,” Ramsey continued. “So I’m going to tell you I’m voting for Donald Trump.”

Rachel Cruze, a personal finance expert and Ramsey’s daughter, appeared to react to her father’s declaration with concern.

“Oh my gosh, are we going here?” she exclaimed.

“That’s okay,” Ramsey replied, explaining that he is voting for Trump “because I checked those boxes, and more of those are on that side than on the other side.”

He went on to say he cannot be “canceled” from his own show:

Some of you are never gonna listen to me again after this. That’s okay; I can deal with that. That’s happened to me for 30 years. People have threatened me with ‘I’m going to cancel you.’ That’s hard to do — I own the show, and so you’re not going to get to cancel me. So you can leave, but you can’t cancel me.

Ramsey, who has around 15 million weekly listeners, garnered 3.4 million YouTube views when he published an interview with Trump on October 2:

At the conclusion of the interview, Trump thanked the host and told him that he has watched him “for many years.”