Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for focusing on attacking former President Donald Trump instead of being “clear about what she believes.”

In a post on X, Phillips, who previously ran as a candidate in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary before dropping out in March, wrote that Harris will have wasted “a billion dollars” from “losing voters” by focusing more on condemning Trump.

Phillip’s post included a photo of a New York Times article titled “Starring in Kamala Harris’s Closing Argument: Donald Trump.”

“A billion dollars will have been wasted on losing voters by condemnation versus winning them by invitation,” Phillips wrote. “She just needed to be clear about what she believes, what she will do differently than Biden, and offer common sense solutions to our problems.”

Phillips added that “instead” Harris was making Trump a focus in the final days of her campaign, referencing the photo of the New York Times article.

The New York Times noted that, as the presidential election approaches, Harris has been focusing more on attacking Trump’s “erratic behavior and increasingly outlandish and antidemocratic statements” in an effort to “paint him as unfit” and “unstable”:

Deploying his words as her sharpest weapons, Ms. Harris is pointing to Mr. Trump’s erratic behavior and increasingly outlandish and antidemocratic statements to paint him as unfit, unstable and, above all, too dangerous for another term. It is a closing argument she is hoping will persuade the dwindling number of undecided voters to help her defeat him.

Harris’s focus on attacking Trump as the election gets closer comes as several polls, and a recent Decision Desk HQ/the Hill election forecast found that Trump is either leading Harris or locked in a tie with her.

The Decision Desk HQ/the Hill election forecast found that there was a 52 percent chance of Trump winning the election, while Harris received a 42 percent chance of winning the election.

A recent NBC News poll found that Trump and Harris were locked in a tie with 48 percent of support from registered supporters.

The poll also found that 43 percent of voters viewed Harris positively, while 49 percent viewed her negatively. This represented a decrease in Harris’s popularity from September when 48 percent of voters viewed her positively, and 45 percent viewed her negatively.

As Breitbart News reported, NBC News poll analyst Steve Kornacki spoke with NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie about how Harris had lost a five-point lead that she had over Trump.