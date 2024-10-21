Survey: Majority of Democrats Say It Is a ‘Good Idea’ to Spend FEMA Money on Immigrants

A majority of Democrats believe it is a “good idea” to spend FEMA money on migrants, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Is spending FEMA money to help immigrants a good idea, or would it be better for FEMA to focus on helping Americans affected by natural disasters?”

Across the board, 59 percent said it would “be better for FEMA to focus on helping Americans affected by natural disasters,” compared to 29 percent who said spending FEMA money to help immigrants is a good idea. Another 12 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, most Republicans, 88 percent, and most independents, 62 percent, believe it is better to have FEMA money focus on helping American and affected by natural disasters.

However, most Democrats — 59 percent — said they believe it is a good idea to use FEMA money to help immigrants. Just 28 percent said FEMA should focus on helping Americans recover from natural disasters.

The survey was taken October 6-8 among 1,442 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

That stunning reality comes after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA did not have the funds to make it through the remainder of hurricane season, despite the fact that $640 million had been allotted to DHS, specifically for issues related to illegal immigrants.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds — FEMA does not have the funds — to make it through the season,” Mayorkas said.

As Breitbart News reported:

This is problematic, as hurricane season does not end until November 30. According to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, “Congress made sure FEMA had more than $20 billion in last week’s emergency spending bill ahead of the storm, but last year, Congress awarded DHS $640 million to help communities provide shelter and aid to people in the country illegally.” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is among those who have sounded the alarm, contending that officials laundered the money for their illegal immigrant pet projects.

“Mayorkas has come in like a virus and infected these — what need to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster,” she said during an interview on Fox News.

“So you heard, they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time, siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program,” Moody added.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell quickly went into damage control after those remarks, asserting that FEMA did, in fact, have enough money to address both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

“I have funding and sufficient resources to support the ongoing responses to Hurricane Helene as well as Hurricane Milton,” Criswell said.