Job Creators Network Data Show Quality of Life for Americans Under Trump Blows Biden-Harris Out of the Water

Job Creators Network, America’s leading pro-small business organization, has unveiled data comparing more than a dozen key quality-of-life metrics for Americans during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in office and under the President Joe Biden-Harris administration. The figures paint a clear picture revealing how Americans prospered immensely under President Trump and how under Biden-Harris, Americans have suffered in several economic areas, from inflation to housing costs and jobs.

“The Trump administration also dominated on energy, including gas prices and oil production, and a variety of other metrics, such as consumer sentiment, the deficit, regulations, and illegal immigration,” JCN said. “These real numbers can help undecided voters cut through the political rhetoric from the campaigns and media and focus solely on results — i.e. what actually matters.”

“What’s unique about this election is voters don’t have to judge candidates’ rhetoric. Because Trump and Harris made up the last two administrations, voters can simply look at their records to see whose was better. And on every major issue that matters to Americans, the Trump administration doesn’t just beat the Biden-Harris administration, it blows them out of the water,” Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, said in a statement.

“From the cost of living to wage growth, jobs, the deficit, and the price of housing and gas, the Trump advantage is clear,” Ortiz said. “If the best predictor of future performance is past success, the choice facing voters this election is obvious.”

Indeed, the JCN data is in line with the most recent polling data detailing how voters in pivotal swing states feel when given the choice between Trump and Harris.

Breitbart’s economic editor John Carney notes:

A Washington Post-Schar School poll of more than 5,000 registered voters in seven battleground states, conducted in the first half of October, found that a 51 percent majority say they trust Trump would do a better job handling the economy. Just 36 percent say they trust Harris would be better

Carney also reports the Post polling “reflects surveys of registered voters in Arizona, George, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.”

