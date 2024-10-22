Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is calling for Vice President Kamala Harris to “condemn” President Joe Biden’s “lock him up” remarks.

In a press release, Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the Trump campaign, addressed comments made by President Biden during an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden just admitted the truth,” Leavitt said in her statement. “He and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square. The Harris-Biden Admin is the real threat to democracy. We call on Kamala Harris to condemn Joe Bidens disgraceful remark.”

“This is a guy who wants to replace every civil servant, every single one — thinks he has a right under the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able if need be, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who is — who he believes to be a threat to him,” Biden told the crowd while visiting a Democratic campaign office in the state. “I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up. We gotta lock him up.”

Biden added, “Politically, lock him up.”

A person close to Biden explained to the New York Post that Biden’s clarification “meant that he hadn’t intended to call for Trump” to be imprisoned.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Trump is currently “facing prosecutions at both the state and federal level in what critics say are partisan prosecutions.”

In May, a New York jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts related to falsifying business records in the first degree, concerning payments made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.