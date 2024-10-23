Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 642: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Republican Early Voting Turnout

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss the strong Republican turnout in the early voting swing states. Will this be enough to push Trump to victory in November? Gorka and Slater talk about this and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

