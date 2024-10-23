Former President Donald Trump has been consistent on his America First messaging for decades, a Trump campaign ad reveals, showcasing the former president’s unmatched commitment to putting America and the American people first.

The ad, first obtained by Breitbart News on Tuesday, puts Trump’s past commitment to America on full display. It begins with a throwback of Trump, stating during an interview more than 40 years ago, in 1983, that he would “dedicate my life to this country.”

The video shows various clips from the past, displaying Trump’s consistency on putting America first and championing the Make America Great Again movement before it was even a thing.

WATCH:

“That’s why it bothers me so much that when we give this kind of money to the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet for our own people, the homeless, the sick, the poor, the farmers who are really going through hell right now, those people we’re not helping,” Trump said in a 1987 interview.

“Donald Trump has always been there for America,” the narrator says as the ad shows Trump stating in 1980 that he would like to be remembered as “somebody that’s contributed something to the United States.”

“Donald Trump has always fought for America, and he always will,” the narrator concludes as the video ends with the historic and iconic image of Trump pumping his fist to the crowd, blood dripping on his face and shouting, “Fight, fight, fight!” after the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.

The transcript is below:

Narrator: “Donald Trump has always loved this country.” President Trump: “I, I would love and I would dedicate my life to this country.” President Trump: “This country with the proper leadership can go on to become what it once was.” Narrator: “He’s always put us first.” President Trump: “I think people are tired of seeing the United States ripped off.” President Trump: “That’s why it bothers me so much that when we give this kind of money to the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet for our own people, the homeless, the, the sick, the poor, the farmers who are really going through hell right now, those people we’re not helping.” Narrator: “Donald Trump has always been there for America.” President Trump: “Somebody has to help this country.” President Trump: “If it were me, that would be fine. I could do it.” Narrator: “How would you like to be remembered?” President Trump: “Well, as somebody that’s contributed something to the United States.” Narrator: “Donald Trump has always fought for America, and he always will.”

“HE’S ALWAYS FOUGHT FOR AMERICA — AND HE ALWAYS WILL!” Trump’s team posted to social media, sharing the ad less than two weeks out from Election Day: