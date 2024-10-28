MSNBC is facing heavy backlash after it aired clips from a pro-Nazi rally in 1939 while covering former President Donald Trump’s rally in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday. “They’re going to get someone killed,” one social media user said of the network.

An MSNBC anchor suggested Trump is a “fascist” on Sunday evening, calling the 45th president’s Madison Square Garden rally “particularly chilling,” before noting that a pro-Nazi took place in the arena almost 100 years ago.

“In 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally, a rally where speakers voiced antisemitic rhetoric from a stage draped with Nazi banners,” the MSNBC anchor bizarrely stated.

The network then proceeded to use its airtime to describe attacks from the 1939 pro-Nazi rally, while an image of Trump’s rally on Sunday was displayed on the screen, which could likely confuse any listener who may have tuned in at that moment.

“When a Jewish protestor rushed the stage, the Associated Press reported, ‘Instantly, a dozen or more Storm Troopers set upon him, knocking him down and beating him as he held his head in his arms. Most of his clothing was torn from his body. Later, he was booked for disorderly conduct,'” MSNBC said of the 1939 rally while the image of Trump was displayed.

Watch Below:

The bizarre comparison quickly circulated on social media, where X users blasted MSNBC for its “sickening lie and smear.”

“Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski was in attendance at the rally this evening, along with other Jews who were supporting Trump,” one X user pointed out.

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who said she attended Sunday’s Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, announced that the event “was so contrary to whatever garbage MSNBC is trying to sell you.

“Our families were slaughtered like sheep during the Holocaust. The rally I went to was NO NAZI RALLY. It was an event filled to the brim with love for all Americans,” Vernikov continued.

“The spirit of unity in the room was so palpable, and people of all races, religions, and walks of life came together in happy anticipation of a better future,” Vernikov added. “Black or Hispanic, Jew, Muslim or Christian, it didn’t matter. We all had a place there because we all have a common purpose: we all want to make this country a better place to live in, and bring back prosperity and American pride.”

Newsmax contributor Jeremy Frankel, meanwhile, stated, “I proudly was able to wear my kippa throughout the entire event. I only had to take it off after I got outside, thanks to the Democrats who run NYC. There is no place more accepting and warm than a Trump event. Shame on these liars.”

“Wow, MSNBC is utter scum of the Earth,” Elon Musk reacted.

“What the fvck, @MSNBC. You deserve to be canceled to the core,” science journalist Dr. Simon Goddek said.

“Such a sickening lie and smear,” journalist and author Katie Pavlich commented.

“MSNBC is lying about ALL of us who attended the MSG Trump rally,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote. “I’m sick of this. I’m sick of the lies and I’m sick of the death threats. We should sue them. If a tax payer funded voting machine company can sue people then we should sue the fake news.”

“I’ve never before called for a news network to be banned, but there has to be consequences for @MSNBC for this,” another X user declared. “This pure propaganda and hate and it doesn’t belong on network television. They should have their licenses taken away and be shut down.”

“MSNBC should be sued into oblivion for this,” another remarked.

“What the absolute Fuck MSNBC?” Juanita Broaddrick reacted. “Are you trying to instigate another attempt on President Trump’s life? This is a complete lie and you know it. You are a scum network.”

“The [mainstream media] is truly an enemy to the people,” another X user commented. “[Trump] had ALL walks of life in the crowd and on stage in support of Making America Great Again. @MSNBC you’re disgusting.”

The Babylon Bee, meanwhile, poked fun at the matter with a satirical headline that read, “MSNBC Condemns Trump For Holding Rally On Planet Earth Where 66 Million Years Ago An Asteroid Caused Mass Extinction.”

“MSNBC needs to apologize for this immediately. They’re not just slandering Trump. They’re slandering thousands of good Americans who are attending a Trump rally,” another X user wrote, adding, “They’re going to get someone killed.”

“MSNBC comparing Trump to Hitler is nasty work man. Campaign season is so dangerous and extreme,” another commented.

“I didn’t think MSNBC could sink any lower,” another reacted.

“MSNBC hack [Jonathan Capehart] actually compared Trump’s rally to a KKK gathering,” KTTH Radio’s Jason Rantz said. “These people have absolutely no shame — or journalistic integrity. So utterly disgusting.”

“As if we couldn’t lose ANY more trust in media… MSNBC airs Nazi rally video as backdrop to Trump rally… then Trump mic drops with black, Hindu, and Jewish speakers on the dais… oh, and a black woman sang the National Anthem,” Rightside Radio host Phil Williams pointed out.

“They’re pulling out their final attacks,” another X user proclaimed. “We know we aren’t Nazis and that Trump isn’t one either. They’re scared. Let them be scared. We aren’t going to allow fascism control our country. Go fck yourself MSNBC.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.