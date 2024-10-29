WASHINGTON, DC – Vice President Kamala Harris brought a dark and gloomy tone to her highly partisan closing argument speech on the Ellipse Tuesday night, which was delivered to an audience clearly culled from the Democrat base.

Harris’s remarks were in utter contrast to the “joy” she and Democrats attempted to manufacture at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago just two months ago.

She opened her speech with a vicious attack on Trump rather than a policy platform or a positive vision for the future if she wins. Harris baselessly and falsely said Trump would use the U.S. military against American citizens, and claimed he is “unstable.”

“This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power, ” Harris said.

“Donald Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other. That is who he is,” she added in her extremely divisive speech.

She also referred to him as a “petty tyrant.”

The inflammatory rhetoric comes as Harris has taken to equating Trump, who was nearly assassinated twice since July, to a fascist in the home stretch of the race, as he dominates Democrats in early and mail-in-voting numbers compared to the margins from four years ago, in what turned out to be a razor-thin election.

Harris’s attacks come as Trump was highly critical of her rhetoric while he addressed reporters from Mar-a-Lago earlier Tuesday. Trump said that Harris is running a campaign of “absolute hate.”

“She’s running on a campaign of demoralization and really a campaign of destruction,” Trump said. “But really, perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate.”