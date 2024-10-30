CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell accused former President Donald Trump “and his supporters” of not giving President Joe Biden “grace” over his “garbage” remarks.

O’Donnell referred to how Trump rode on a garbage truck to his rally in Wisconsin a day after Biden described Trump voters as being “garbage.”

“Former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina earlier, and tonight he’s also in Wisconsin,” O’Donnell. “He landed in Green Bay just a short time ago, and pulled, then, this campaign stunt, speaking to reporters from a garbage truck, proof that he and his supporters are giving no grace to a gaffe by President Biden, where he in his explanation, inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Biden stated:

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, later attempting to walk it back by claiming that he was only referring to the comedian Trump’s campaign had on stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Biden’s comments come after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about Puerto Rico being “a floating island of garbage.”

In a video posted to X, Trump was seen wearing an orange vest and saying, “250 million people are not garbage.”

“Hello, everybody, this is Donald Trump and 250 million people are not garbage,” Trump said.