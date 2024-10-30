An illegal alien is accused of raping and molesting several young boys in Kenner, Louisiana — including a four-year-old preschooler.

Luis Renan Bonilla-Alfaro, a 17-year-old illegal alien from Honduras and a student at Bonnabel High School, has been arrested by the Kenner Police Department and charged with first-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child pornography involving children under 13 years old, and two counts of indecent behavior with minors.

Bonilla-Alfaro allegedly molested the young boys at the Airline Oaks Trailer Park.

Bonilla-Alfaro, police allege, admitted to molesting a four-year-old boy as well as a seven-year-old boy. After the admission, police said they reviewed evidence showing Bonilla-Alfaro had sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy and another boy they believe is under 13 years old.

After police obtained a search warrant for Bonilla-Alfaro’s cellphone, they found photos and videos of the illegal alien sexually assaulting three young boys — two of whom were identified and another who has not yet been identified.

“I consider this person to be a serial sex offender, given by the actions by [sic] these three children, that he documented himself for whatever reason,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement.

Bonilla-Alfaro, according to police, has more child victims. Police allege that Bonilla-Alfaro befriended the children with the intent of sexually assaulting them.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken custody of Bonilla-Alfaro.

