‘No, Certainly Not’ — Tim Walz Denies ‘Garbage’ Smear Undercut Harris’s ‘Unity’ Message 

President Joe Biden’s “garbage” smear does not undercut the Vice President Kamala Harris message of “unity,”‘ Gov. Tim Walz (D) indicated Wednesday.

Biden’s smear on Tuesday overshadowed Harris’s closing argument that night in which she said she would be a president for “all Americans.” The pledge came just days after she called former President Donald Trump a “fascist.”

“I have to ask, does that undercut this closing message of unity from your campaign,” asked CBS News’s Tony Dokoupil about Democrats long list of demonizing Trump supporters.

“No, certainly not,” Walz replied:

On ABC’s Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos asked Walz: “Was calling Trump supporters garbage? He says he was talking about the comedian. What’s your response to that? Did it step on the Vice President’s message?”

“The President’s clarified his remarks,” Walz replied.

Biden tried to clarify his remarks by denying he referred to Trump supporters as “garbage”:

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.

Walz continued to spin Biden’s comment and claimed Trump called the county “garbage”:

But let’s be very clear, the Vice President and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this. Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric is what needs to end. He called this a garbage country, and continues on from the enemy within which you heard Vice President Harris say.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national spokesperson, said Tuesday. Trump also posted a response shortly after midnight: While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.