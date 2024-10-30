During a Formula 1 race, a Pennsylvania news station showed election “test results” of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the state.

WNEP, a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre-based television news station, explained in a statement that “test results” showing Kamala Harris receiving 52 percent and former President Donald Trump receiving 47 percent had “mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV” early Sunday night.

The news station explained that the numbers had been “randomly generated” and had been “sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly.”

“Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix,” the news station said. “Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did.”

Many people took to social media to criticize the news station, while others pointed out that it was “obviously test data,” noting that Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick’s “check mark” was not “even right.”

“Sigh,” Mark Mitchell, the head pollster with Rasmussen Reports wrote in a post on X. “This is obviously test data plugged in by an idiot. The McCormick check mark isn’t even right. A Harris 5% PA win would be Venezuela-like.”

“Is the US election already decided?” one person wrote in a post. “At what point does ignoring the people produce civil war?”

“How can this be? PA already called for Harris?” another person asked.

The test results of the election from WNEP come as a Monmouth survey, conducted between October 24-28, 2024, of 824 registered Pennsylvania voters found that 47 percent said they would either “definitely” or “probably” vote for Trump, while 46 percent said they would vote for Harris. As Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson has previously reported, the “easiest path to victory” for Trump in the presidential election includes the swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, which would “put Trump precisely at 270 votes”: Trump’s easiest path to victory includes three swing states, all on the East Coast: Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. These three states would put Trump precisely at 270 votes, securing him a second term. This appears to be Trump’s easiest path, considering it is just three states, two of which–North Carolina and Georgia–historically tilt in the GOP’s favor. North Carolina, the only swing state to go for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, has voted Republican in five of the last six presidential elections. The same applies to Georgia, which was a historically red state before it went blue for the first time this millennium in 2020.

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has made great strides in increasing the number of voters who have registered with the party over the Democratic Party.

Voter registration data also showed that five Pennsylvania counties that had previously leaned Democratic, had shifted to having a Republican majority. The five counties included: Beaver County, Berks County, Bucks County, Fayette County, and Luzerne County.