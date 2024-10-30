“You can’t be president if you hate the American people,” former President Donald Trump said during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, discussing President Joe Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“This week, Kamala has been comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history, and now speaking on a call for her campaign last night, Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters,” he said in reference to Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

“He called them garbage, and they mean it, even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe or Lyin’ Kamala,” Trump said, defending his supporters from the attacks.

“My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans,” he said to cheers,

“And you can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred,” he continued. Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States. She doesn’t have the intellect, the stamina, or that special quality that real leaders must have to lead. We know what that is. It’s a special quality,” he said, concluding that Joe Biden’s comments were “the direct result of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

“His decision to portray everyone who isn’t voting for them as evil or subhuman — you’re not subhuman. … And we know it’s what they believe, because look how they’ve treated you. They’ve treated you like garbage. Frankly, they’ve treated you like garbage,” Trump said, adding that the Democrats have also treated the “whole country like garbage, whether they meant to or not, because they’re grossly incompetent people, and they’ve destroyed our country.”

“Our country is suffering right now like it’s never suffered with inflation and with the infliction — think of it — they’ve allowed millions and millions of people to come into our country that are criminals, that are the highest-level criminals,” he continued, citing statistics from Border Patrol.

Trump continued, walking through some of the other names thrown at him and his supporters over the years.

“Kamala and her party have called us racist, bigots, fascist, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis, and they’ve called me Hitler,” he said.

“They’ve bullied you. They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us and deplatformed us and weaponized the power of our own government against us. They’ve gone after their political opponent, me. It’s unbelievable,” he said, pointing to the irony of the fact that they accuse Trump of wanting to put his opponents in jail, when they have been trying to do just that.

WATCH: Too Late! Kamala Accuses Trump of Dividing Americans Day After Biden Calls MAGA Voters “Garbage”

C-SPAN

Biden has tried to save face, claiming that he was only referring to the comedian who made a joke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Harris joined in on the spin.

“Listen, I think that, first of all, he clarified his comments. But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris said.

WATCH — Kamala Dodges on if She Sympathizes with People Offended by Biden Calling Them “Garbage”

C-SPAN