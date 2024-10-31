D.C. Boarding Up Buildings, Preparing for Riots on Election Night

Boards are going up in Washington, DC, less than a week from the election, at it seems some businesses are anticipating riots on election night.

Andrew Leyden, a freelance photographer in DC, said he caught wind that some in DC were beginning the process of boarding up, so he decided to check it out himself. Indeed, he found that the back entrance of the Post Office near the White House has been covered with plywood boards, and workers are currently boarding up the front side of the office as well.

The McDonald’s next to the White House also has plywood going up over the building, as well as the building next to it. Video shows workers actively putting up the boards.

The move comes just days ahead of Tuesday’s election, as both sides hope for a victory. Recent polls — as well as early voting data — indicate that the momentum is with the Trump campaign, as he has the edge in most battleground states. Final polls coming out of these states bode well for him as well. For example, a Suffolk/USA Today survey released this week examining the race in Michigan showed Trump with the slightest edge over Harris in the key swing state.

Meanwhile, early voting data for Republicans is strong in places like North Carolina. As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, both Republicans and independents were separately leading Democrats in the state in terms of ballots already cast.

The boarding up of businesses is reminiscent of the chaos that unfolded with the riots — and destroying of countless businesses — in 2020, and it follows President Joe Biden throwing another wrench in the Harris-Walz campaign after referring to former President Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage.”

Trump seized the opportunity, riding in a garbage truck to his rally upon his arrival in Wisconsin.

“This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump said, stating earlier that “250 million people are not garbage.”