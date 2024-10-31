How did it come to this? Underwhelmed Democrats are reportedly asking each other this simple question six days out from the election as Vice President Kamala Harris continues to stumble eagerly from one disappointment to the next on the campaign trail.

Amie Parnes from The Hill reports fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes in the event their candidate falls to surging former President Donald Trump.

The senior staff writer details while some Democrats hold out hope for Harris others have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign almost from the day she was anointed without a single party vote being cast.

RELATED: Too Late! Kamala Accuses Trump of Dividing Americans Day After Biden Calls MAGA Voters “Garbage”

C-SPAN

Messaging on the economy is just one of a number of factors being pointed to while elsewhere some Democrats have already looked to pin the blame on departing President Joe Biden, who some think took too long to step aside before his successor was tapped for the role.

One Democratic strategist said of the sniping:

People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their ass and get a little ahead of Election Day. It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle. We didn’t have a traditional process for this election. We didn’t have a primary. People just had to fall in line […] it’s not surprising to me (that some of the blame game is happening even before Election Day.)

If Harris loses, “there will be a mad dash to assign blame,” the strategist further added.

The vice president’s decision to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as running mate will also be challenged if Trump wins the Keystone State.

“[Harris] is going to look real silly for not picking Shapiro,” one former aide in the Obama White House told the outlet.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrat dismay at Harris is not new.

Her campaign in Pennsylvania is in disarray and Democrat leaders are pointing fingers there too, 29 Democrats detailed in a report leaked to Politico and published earlier this month.

The Keystone State, a key battleground in the 2024 cycle, will likely determine who wins the presidency. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and campaign chaos there is wreaking terrible results for the Democrats.