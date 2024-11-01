Just a few actions would solve 85 percent of the border crisis, former acting ICE Director Tom Homan said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“Congress needs — they just need to pass three laws and they’d solve 85 percent of the problem on the border,” he said, calling for an end to the Flores settlement agreement as well as a change in asylum laws. He also pointed to the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA).

“Those three things would solve 85 percent” of the issues at the border, he said, but he acknowledged that Congress will not act any time soon. Because of that, former President Donald Trump, should he win, must do a “series of executive orders,” which will make a huge difference.

“Remain in Mexico is a game-changer. That was a game changer that had more effect on the border in any policy I’ve seen in my 34-year career. Put the remain in Mexico program back into executive order” as well as catch and release, which will solve the “majority” of the United States’ problems on the southern border, he explained.

Homan also addressed the recently aired 60 Minutes interview featuring himself — an interview that was completely chopped up — and responded to a segment showing a family scared of being torn apart due to Trump’s immigration policies.

“Whose fault is that? When they enter the country and they choose to have a child, who put them in that position? Not Tom Homan. Not President Trump. Not the system. They choose to enter this country illegally, and while here illegally, they choose to have a child or they bring other family members in there. They put themselves in that position, knowing damn well they’re here illegally, knowing damn well they have an order of removal they’re ignoring, and they’re in hiding,” he said, responding to the critiques.

“They put themselves in position. This is their problem. They created it. They can deal with it. It’s not Tom Homan’s problem. We’re going to — if the judge orders you removed, that’s what’s going to happen,” he added.

