Former President Donald Trump on Friday responded to the Harris-Walz campaign twisting his words to falsely claim that he suggested former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) be executed by firing squad, posting on Truth Social:

All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have “the guts” to fight herself. It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, “No thanks!” Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!

The Harris-Walz campaign on Friday pushed the lie that Trump was calling for Cheney’s execution by firing squad, when he was really discussing her wanting to send young Americans to war when she would be unwilling to fight herself.

In a discussion with Tucker Carlson, Trump had said:

She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrel shooting at her. Okay. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’

The Harris-Walz campaign made a clip of Trump saying only:

Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrel shooting at her. Okay. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.

The campaign and surrogates, including Cheney herself, then pushed the hoax that Trump was calling for her to be executed by firing squad.

However, even Trump critic former Rep. Joe Walsh argued that Trump was not saying that.

Trump did NOT call for Liz Cheney to be executed. This is what’s so wrong with our politics today. Look, you know how I feel about Trump, and I’ve been out there every day for 2-3 months campaigning my ass off to help get @KamalaHarris elected, but this short clip is so deceptive. Trump is NOT calling for Liz Cheney to be executed in front of a firing line. He’s not. Listen to the entirety of what he said. In Trump’s typically stupid, ugly fashion, he’s trying to make a point about Cheney’s stance on war. But Aaron (who I like & respect), by posting ONLY this 11 second clip, makes it look like he’s calling for her to be executed. He’s not. He’s an utterly horrible human being who’s utterly unfit for office, but the truth should always matter. And the truth is that Trump is not calling for Liz Cheney to be executed. But…this 11 second clip will have a gazillion views, and the truth will have just a handful of views.

