Angel Mom Carmen Ramirez, a Puerto Rican native whose 25-year-old daughter Minelys “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez was murdered — allegedly by an illegal alien — in Habersham County, Georgia, is urging Americans to vote for Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 5.

“My name is Carmen Ramirez, I’m the mother of Minelys “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez. She was murdered last Tuesday,” Ramirez told the crowd at a Trump rally in Georgia on Sunday evening.

“I lose my daughter but I don’t lose my faith. And I know Donald Trump is the best choice for the U.S.A. And not the best choice, he’s the only one we need to protect our country,” she said. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, 24-year-old illegal alien Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanchez of Mexico has been arrested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murdering Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez, a Puerto Rican fitness influencer on social media.

Rodriguez-Ramirez went missing on Oct. 22 after she was last seen at a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia. The next day, she was reported missing. Police, using K-9s, were able to locate Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body, which was found near the Walmart.

Days later, on Oct. 28, police located Rivera-Sanchez near a bus station in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I just want to let you know that everybody has to go out and vote. Because just for talking and don’t vote, we don’t do nothing,” Ramirez told voters at the Trump rally:

Take your friends, take your children who are 18 years old, everybody have to vote because that’s the only way we’re gonna save us country. And I want to let you know that Donald Trump is not a choice, he’s just number one. And Jesus let me come over here today to let you know that I have a 25-years daughter with a lot of life and somebody stopped her life and we have to stop with this and keep going with Donald Trump. [Emphasis added]

Ramirez said that following her daughter’s murder, she met privately with Trump in person and described him as “the most wonderful person that I see, that I know right now.”

“He help us, he be with us all the time … he will always be there for my family, that’s why we’re going to be for him all the time,” Ramirez said. “… don’t forget to go and vote. God bless America. Please make America great again.”

Rodriguez-Ramirez’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Rivera-Sanchez remains held at the Habersham County Jail without bond. His bond hearing for the kidnapping charge against him is set for November 20.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.