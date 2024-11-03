Georgia: Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Puerto Rican Fitness Influencer Minelys Rodriguez-Ramirez

An illegal alien is accused of murdering 25-year-old Minelys “Mimi” Rodriguez-Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico and fitness influencer, in Cornelia, Georgia.

Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanchez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murdering Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez.

According to police, Rodriguez-Ramirez went missing on October 22 after she was last seen at a Walmart in Cornelia. The next day, she was reported missing. Police, using K-9s, were able to locate Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body, which was found near the Walmart.

Days later, on October 28, police located Rivera-Sanchez near a bus station in Atlanta, Georgia. Rivera-Sanchez was arrested on the kidnapping and murder charges. Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Rivera-Sanchez is an illegal alien from Mexico.

“They have verified it through fingerprints and documents and different things, but they have come out and said that he is illegal,” Terrell told local media.

State Sens. John Albers (R–Roswell) and Steve Gooch (R–Dahlonega) issued statements blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s border policies for Rodriguez-Ramirez’s kidnapping and murder.

“How many more lives must be lost due to the open-border policies in Washington, D.C.?” Albers said:

The administration’s failure to address this issue impacts families here in Georgia and across the United States. Earlier this year, our community mourned the tragic death of Laken Riley, a resident of my district, and now we mourn Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez. These were preventable tragedies, and we will not forget them. Say their names. [Emphasis added]

Rodriguez-Ramirez’s has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Rivera-Sanchez remains held at the Habersham County Jail without bond. His bond hearing for the kidnapping charge against him is set for November 20.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.