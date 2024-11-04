Polls: Donald Trump Leads All 7 Swing States on Election Eve

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in all seven swing states on Election Night Eve, according to several polls.

Polls conducted by AtlasIntel found that Trump was leading Harris in states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Harris led in two states, Minnesota and Virginia. In Minnesota, among 2,065 likely voters surveyed, 49.2 percent of respondents expressed support for Harris, while 47.2 percent expressed support for Trump. In Virginia, among 2,202 likely voters surveyed, 51.3 percent of respondents expressed support for Harris, while 45.9 percent expressed support for Trump.

In Arizona, among 875 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 51.6 percent of support in a two-way race between Harris. Harris received 46.5 percent.

In Georgia, among 1,112 likely voters surveyed, Trump received 49.9 percent of support in a two-way race with Harris, while Harris received 48.3 percent.

Among 1,113 likely voters surveyed in Michigan, 49.8 percent of respondents expressed support for Trump, while 48.3 percent expressed support for Harris.

In Nevada, among 707 likely voters surveyed, 50.2 percent of respondents expressed support for Trump, while 47.2 percent expressed support for Harris.

In North Carolina, among 1,219 likely voters surveyed, 50 percent of respondents expressed support for Trump, while 47.9 percent expressed support for Harris.

Among 1,840 likely voters surveyed in Pennsylvania, 49.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 48.6 percent of respondents expressed support for Harris.

In Wisconsin, among 869 likely voters surveyed, 49.5 percent of respondents expressed support for Trump, while 48.6 percent of respondents expressed support for Harris.

The AtlasIntel polls come as previous polls from AtlasIntel have also found that Trump is leading Harris in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey from August found that Trump was leading Harris in seven battleground states “where the race was the closest in 2020.”