Donald J. Trump will win the U.S. presidential election and defeat Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, a baby hippo in Thailand has predicted.

The animal spirits appear to be on the side of former President Donald Trump in his quest to return to the White House.

On Monday, Moo Deng (bouncy pig), a three-month-old pygmy hippo, predicted that the Republican candidate would be victorious, the Times of India reports.

Moo Deng, whose adorable antics have become a viral sensation on social media, was offered a choice between two melon fruit displays, one inscribed with the name of Donald Trump and the other with Kamala Harris.

Emerging from the water at the Khao Khewo zoo, the baby hippo quickly opted to much down on the Trump fruit, while another, older hippo opted for the Harris fruit.

The baby hippo’s “prediction” has been taken as a good omen by Trump supporters on social media, with one user quipping: “Pack it up, ladies and gentlemen. It has been decided!”

Another jested that Moo Deng may prove to be the “most accurate pollster of 2024”.

The hippo is just the latest animal to have become associated with the Trump campaign.

Last week, Trump supporters decried the death of Peanut the Squirrel after authorities in New York state stormed his owner’s apartment, took the squirrel, and put it to death.

Peanut has since become the subject of numerous memes denouncing the apparent government overreach of the Democrat-run state.

Meanwhile, in another potentially ominous sign from the animal kingdom for the Democrats, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, announced over the weekend that it had euthanized an elderly elephant named Kamala amid struggles with osteoarthritis.