A young Muslim leader endorsed former President Donald Trump as the “candidate of peace” over Vice President Kamala Harris and former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) “endless baseless wars.”

In a video posted to X by Collin Rugg, Karim Elsammak, who ran as a Republican candidate for the New York State Senate in 2022, spoke about how Trump stands for “peace,” while Harris stands with people such as Cheney, who “represent war and destruction.”

“As an Arab American, I believe that Donald Trump is the candidate of peace, the choice for all Muslim and Arab American voters in Michigan and beyond,” Elsammak said in his video. “In contrast, Kamala Harris stands with those who represent war and destruction. Her top military advisor is Liz Cheney, and she openly praises her father, Dick Cheney, a warmongerer who has supported war and turmoil in the Middle East for years.”

“These are people that have no problem sending your sons and daughters to fight endless, baseless wars with no end in sight, and we must not let it happen,” Elsammak continued. “It’s time to choose peace, it’s time to vote Trump.”

Elsammak’s endorsement of Trump comes as more Arab Americans and Muslim Americans have come out in support of Trump, especially as there has been increased unhappiness over the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel and Hamas war, and the growing war in Lebanon.

Trump received an endorsement from Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib in September, who described Trump as being the “right choice” for president, despite the two of them not agreeing “on everything.”

Several Muslim leaders in Michigan appeared at Trump’s rally in Novi in October and endorsed him for president. The Muslim leaders highlighted how he “promises peace, not war.”

During a recent visit to Dearborn, Michigan, Trump was praised by Arab Americans who expressed that they looked to a “Trump presidency with hope.”