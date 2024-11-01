Former President Donald Trump was praised by Arab-Americans in Dearborn, Michigan, on Friday, who revealed that they were looking to a “Trump presidency with hope.”

In a video posted to X by the Trump War Room, a restaurant owner in Dearborn criticized the Biden-Harris administration for failing “miserably in all aspects of humanity.”

“A wise man once said, peace is the prize, and I stand before him today,” the restaurant owner said. “As Arab-Americans, we unite against the betrayal of those in power. Our families back home suffer — their cries for help echoing across borders while the world remains silent. It is time to prioritize our nation’s best interests and foster lasting peace for all. This current administration has failed miserably in all aspects of humanity.”

The restaurant owner added that Arab Americans were “proud Americans enriching” the United States with their “hospitality, education, and hard work.”

“From doctors to humanitarians, and poets to politicians, we embody the spirit of resilience and progress,” the restaurant owner continued. “We look to a Trump presidency with hope, envisioning a time where peace flourishes, particularly in Lebanon and Palestine, maintaining the integrity of our borders.”

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported that Trump’s visit to Dearborn represented the first time the presidential candidate of a major political party had visited the city:

Trump’s message there was simple: he is asking for the people’s vote, and he is promising peace in the Middle East.

In a video posted to X by Margo Martin, the Deputy Director of Communications for Trump, the former president was seen bonding with the Muslim American community in Dearborn.

In another video, during Trump’s visit to The Great Commoner cafe in Dearborn, someone could be heard yelling, “Dearborn is Trump country!”

Trump’s visit to Dearborn comes as his support among the Arab American and Muslim American communities has increased, especially as many voters in those communities have become increasingly unhappy with how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Imam Husham Al-Husainy revealed during a Michigan Republican Party call that he was leaning “towards” Trump because he “found him closer to the Bible, and Torah, and the Quran.”

While Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, the city’s first Muslim and Arab American mayor, has declined to endorse “any single candidate” in the presidential election, Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib has previously endorsed Trump, calling him the “right choice” during a “critical time.”

During a recent Trump rally in Novi, Michigan, several Muslim leaders in the state endorsed Trump, noting that he “promises peace, not war.”